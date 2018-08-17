All The Feels On The 50's

A picture might say a thousand words, but a picture of love letters actually filled with thousands of words speaks volumes. But for Twitter user Macy, she proved the timeless appeal of old-school romance when she found the love letters her parents sent each other when they were in a long-distance relationship. She tweeted a few pictures of what were literally piles and PILES of love letters shared between her two parents when they were separated by the Pacific Ocean. Her mom in China, her dad in the US.

According to Macy, even though everyone in China told her mom to break up with Macy's dad so she could settle down with someone local, she didn't listen.

Since being posted, the tweet has been liked more than 112,000 times. Upon seeing how popular her original tweet was, Macy added “my mom just pulled out some of the letters and now SHE’S crying!”

my parents were in a long distance relationship for a few years after my dad moved to the u.s but they kept in touch through all these letters.. do you hear me crying

Macy says many people DM her with their own stories or their parents' stories. She explains: "I'm not going to lie, I'm not the biggest believer in long distance relationships just because they have a tendency to not work out, but seeing my parents' own relationship thrive even while overseas gives me some hope!"

A six-year-old girl in Utah named Caitlin Diyaolu recently asked her mom if she could go on Amazon to track a package . . . a Barbie doll she was getting for her birthday.

And while her mom wasn't looking, she ordered over $300 worth of ADDITIONAL toys, video games, and board games. And she even added on one-day shipping.

Her mom didn't know about it until the boxes showed up the next day. And now a photo of Caitlin standing next to them looking all PROUD of herself is going viral.

Caitlin's older cousin says she knew exactly what she was doing. And she hasn't been grounded, but she's not allowed to use the Internet for a month. Which is like the 2018 version of being grounded.

But the great part is instead of sending everything back for a refund, her parents are donating the toys to a CHILDREN'S hospital where Caitlin stayed for a week as a baby.

So all the toys are going to sick kids. But they ARE letting her keep the original Barbie doll they ordered.

Adorable little girl goes rogue, sneaks $350 toy order on her mom's Amazon account.



Adorable little girl goes rogue, sneaks $350 toy order on her mom's Amazon account.

But when the delivery shows up, her mom makes it a teachable moment:

