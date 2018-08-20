All The Feels On The 50's

When people start to wonder if true love exists or if there really are soul mates you can tell them the story of 98-year-old Luther Younger and his wife Waverlee. The two have been married for OVER 50 years and that’s a love story all on it’s own. But that’s just the beginning.

Waverlee, who is paralyzed, has had her health decline since being diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2009. She has been hospitalized for the past two weeks and just to be able to be with his wife, Luther has been walking the six miles to Strong Memorial Hospital every day RAIN OR SHINE!

The local news reported that Luther, who has always been an avid walker, now wakes up early every day to walk to see his beloved Waverlee. He told the news, “she’s the best cup of tea I ever had. I ain’t nothing without Waverlee.”

His daughter, Lutheta, has offered to give him rides but he is often too antsy to wait around for her work schedule and availability because he is so eager to see his wife. So she started a GoFundMe Page to help with ride and medical expenses and so far they are over 20,000! ​

When Neil Emmott of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. found out his kidney function dropped below 20 percent, he and his family knew they'd have to turn to outside help if he was going to beat the disease and live a healthy, normal life.

The 56-year-old husband and father of two is an extremely private person, according to his wife, Lisa. She said: "Once I convinced him to break free from being a hostage to privacy, though, we were floored by the goodwill that came our way.”

Lisa first confided in her fellow teachers at Bethany Christian School — the school where Mackenzie, the couple's youngest daughter, attended first grade. And without even knowing, some of those teachers got tested to see if they were a match for her husband. Although THEY weren’t matches, two women registered with the National Kidney Registry on Neil's behalf, which ultimately started a chain that saved eight people in the process.

And one of those eight people? Neil Emmot. "One very private man needed a kidney and didn't want to ask a single soul, but because Neil opened up to going public, eight people have now received new kidneys thanks to the paired exchange program.”

Ultimately, as Lisa told the TODAY show, she's grateful to have people in her life who were so eager and willing give her family the gift of life. "If you also consider those waiting for a kidney on the deceased donor list, there are also now eight people who will "move up" on the list and receive a new kidney sooner."