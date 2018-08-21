All The Feels On The 50's

When 19-year-old Mackenzie Mauller bought coffee for the woman behind her at the Starbucks drive-thru last week, she simply thought she was paying it forward. However, later that day, the aspiring pilot learned that her random act of kindness was exactly what Nicole Clawson, a struggling mother, needed that day.

Clawson saw Mauller pull into a driveway down the street from her home, so she decided to thank the teen for the gesture by leaving a thank-you note in her mailbox. In this note, the 32-year-old mother detailed how rough things have been for her family lately and how Mauller's kindness turned her day around. Nicole had lost her father, which would be hard enough, but he was also her babysitter for her two kids. She was giving herself a break as she is now a stay-at-home mom. Mackenzie’s social media post, which was ultimately retweeted by Starbucks, has since been "liked" more than 80,000 times.

Yesterday I bought coffee for the lady behind me at Starbucks.. later in the day I found this is my mailbox. Small acts can make a big difference folks, spread some kindness. pic.twitter.com/awNi4LSGJq — Mackenzie (@mackey2399) August 7, 2018

According to Nicole, Mackenzie even offered to babysit as the mother attempts to find balance within her new reality. Nicole says her children, ages 6 and 3, have been inspired by Mackenzie's example and will be paying it forward themselves in the near future.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck isn't on the Chicago White Sox roster, but it sure looks like they could use her.

The nun at Marian Catholic High School took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the team's game Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Sobieck, who was celebrating her school’s “Night with the White Sox” at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, confidently strolled to the mound wearing a traditional habit and donning a white Marian Catholic High School jersey.

Sobieck, wearing No. 60, was so confident in her skills that she gave the fans and players a treat -- by doing an arm-bounce trick before the pitch.

“That was awesome,” White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was on the receiving end of the strike, told MLB.com after the game. “She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch.”

The White Sox tweeted: "One of the most impressive first pitches of all time."