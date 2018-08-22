All The Feels On The 50's

A young Tejano singer from Austin is making history.



At just 11 years old, Mia Garcia is the youngest person to be nominated for the Tejano Music Awards. This year, she's up for Best New Female Artist.



In a video posted on her Facebook page, Garcia says that she became influenced to sing by her mom, who was also a singer.



They started performing together at karaoke restaurants. She went on to record her first song at 5 years old. She now has five songs under her belt.



In a post online, Garcia said, "A lot of people call me the future Selena. I want to live up to that. But I want to be my own person. I want to be Mia."



We can look for Mia at the Tejano Music Awards on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the San Antonio Event Center.

ABC 13

Most women know their flower girl before their wedding day. They are usually a niece or the daughter of a friend or another family member. But for Bride Hayden, it wasn’t until her wedding day that she met her flower girl, Skye.

Although Hayden and Skye have never met, they share a special bond because Hayden’s bone -marrow is what saved Skye’s life! Skye wasn’t even a year old when she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Her leukemia was so rare that it only affects 1 in 1 MILLION people and doctors said she was going to need a bone marrow transplant, and even with that procedure, her chances of survival were still only 50 percent!

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away Hayden was in college searching for her purpose in life. Hayden said she felt lost and when she left class one day, saw a sign for Be The Match and was compelled to ask questions and signed up.

She got the call she was the match and when Hayden had the procedure she didn’t know much about the 1-year-old because of privacy rules but Hayden asked that the registry deliver a pearl necklace to the family for the little girl. Parents and families can’t share info until one year after the procedure but the moment that one year was up, Skye’s mom called Hayden to thank her for giving her daughter the gift of life.

So when it was time for Hayden to walk down the aisle, she could think of no better person to serve as her flower girl than the little girl who gave her life purpose too, now 3-year-old Skye. Who, by the way, wore her beautiful pearl necklace on the wedding day and walked down the aisle, cancer free.