All The Feels On The 50's

In 2011, Lauren Saia and Marty Bruckner met while living in St. John, the smallest of the three U.S. Virgin Islands. The couple planned to get married where their love story began and set the date for May 12, 2018.

But before that date arrived, Hurricane Irma struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, turning the life they hoped to begin together upside down. Lauren was in Massachusetts when the hurricane hit, while Marty sheltered himself with 17 others in country music star Kenny Chesney’s house on St. John. At one point, Lauren didn’t even know if Marty had survived, so when she flew back to St. John and reunited with Marty, she passionately joined a local group to bring relief efforts. Their wedding became an afterthought.

But their wedding wasn’t an afterthought for Anne Bequette, a wedding photographer who was one of the 17 people sheltered with Marty during the storm. Anne knew a lot of people in the wedding business, so she wanted to show her appreciation for the couple.

Anne got a completely comped wedding for Lauren and Marty in Marty’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina! Nearly four months after their intended wedding day, the couple finally tied the knot this past Saturday, surrounded by 85 friends and family members.

A brand new world record was set this week! It happened in Los Angeles, California. It involved over 1 MILLION crayons!

In Culver City, a drive was held to gather school supplies for local teachers as they go back to school. Teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets getting their classrooms ready, so an organization called Crayon’s Collection asked residents for donations. They came out in full force!

Over 1 MILLION crayons were donated, breaking a Guinness World Record! To celebrate, an artist arranged the boxes into a maze and as teachers came in to pick up their bundle of school supplies they shot a time lapse video. Crayon’s Collection founder said, “Today was epic, it was a dream come true to see the face of these teachers have a little relief.”

According to Crayon’s Collection teachers spend an average of $900 of their own money every year on their students and supplies. The organization hopes that their efforts allow the teachers to focus more on their students and less on trying to find money for their supplies. ​