All The Feels On The 50's

Victoria Otto Franzese is an author who wanted to try something different on her 50th birthday. In fact, she tried 365 something differents.

When she turned fifty, she resolved to do something new every day. Balancing 365 new things with work and family, while still managing to do the laundry and get dinner on the table every night, was not always easy. In the early weeks of the project, she found herself up at 11:45 at night, wracking her brain for something new that she could actually accomplish in fifteen minutes. Something things were small: she finished her first sudoku puzzle. Signed up for an online class to learn Italian. She smoked a cigar. One day, she woke up crazy early to see a Blood Moon.

One her friends learned that she was consider ANY new thing, invitations began pouring in. And not just from friends, but friends of friends. So, she tried dog sledding, attended a Fashion Week fashion show, and met Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King. By making her default response, “yes,” she learned about a local group trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records by having the most people jumping on mini trampolines at once. So, Victoria is now a world record holder! Victoria wrote that many of the "new things" weren't exactly meaningful, but when you are up for anything, every day is full of promise!

Pink‘s kindness and motherly instincts shined brightly after the singer took time out of her recent concert to hug a grieving teenage girl.

During her Brisbane, Australia show on Tuesday, she stopped singing in the middle of her setlist after 14-year-old Leah Murphy’s sign caught her attention.

“My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!” the young fan’s sign read.

After reading the sign aloud to the rest of the audience, Pink immediately came down from the stage to find Leah.

Leah was actually supposed to go to the show with her mom, but she ended up going with her aunt, who said, quote, "She is so heartbroken. But since the concert, she hasn't stopped smiling and singing."

Along with a sweet hug, Pink took selfies with Leah and even autographed her arm.

Leah said, “I was crying a lot and Pink said, ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be okay.’ She was really nice. She’s really sweet.”

