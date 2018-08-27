All The Feels On The 50's

Jennifer and her husband, James, are expecting their NINTH child in December. Even though the couple had found out their children's gender the other eight times, she wanted the gender to be a surprise for their last.

Jennifer’s father was battling cancer and had always wanted for his grandchildren to be a surprise, he said it was one of life’s last secrets. So when she found out she was pregnant with her ninth, she promised her dad she would keep it a surprise just for him.

Unfortunately for Jennifer, her father wouldn’t make it to see his ninth grandchild be born. After his passing, Jennifer decided she wanted to know the baby’s gender. Her husband took all the recordings they had of Jennifer’s father. He sat for hours and weeks and edited them all together so that her father, who was “her everything," could be the voice that reveals the gender of her baby.

You can see online, you see Jennifer holding a speaker hearing her father’s voice say: "Hello, Jenny, this is your father. I want to let you know that it is a girl."

To give back to her community, Evelyn Jones hosted a community baby shower for over 100 women at the St. Bernard hospital in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Jones, who has worked at the hospital for 37 years and is currently vice president of nursing services, told ABC News that the women were all very "grateful and so appreciative" as this is the only baby shower many of them have had. Englewood is a neighborhood plagued with violence, and one in four households is considered poor. Jones added: "It's a very violent area, with a lot of crime and shootings. The hospital has been there 114 years, and we've seen the neighborhood change.”

Each woman was showered in love, provided with a catered lunch, and given a gift such as a stroller, portable crib, or diapers. Jones took on the heavy lifting of planning the shower and used most of her own money to make it a successful event. This year, she spent roughly $1,000 on gifts. Other hospital workers helped donate items, too.

The showers also serve as an educational event for the mothers-to-be as professionals attend to discuss postpartum care and parenting newborns. One attendee, 22 year old Rosietta Cobb, says: "It was fun and exciting. I think they are really sweet to have thrown [the baby shower>."