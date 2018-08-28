All The Feels On The 50's

Quick thinking…and practice…helped a New Hampshire 4-year-old save his grandmother's life.

Max Velez recently became a hero after he called for an ambulance upon noticing his grandmother had become sick.

Max’s mother, Fallon, said: "Really extreme — she couldn't breathe. She couldn't get up, so really, Max handled the whole situation, they said."

Fallon had more to say about her heroic son: "I'm so proud because he's really shy, and I guess he was calm the whole situation.”

Fallon arrived at Elliot Hospital after the incident. A police officer informed her about her son's heroic actions. "I got there, and the police officer was like, 'You know, your son saved your mom's life. We've practiced in the past. I try and talk to him about emergencies and strangers, so he knows what 911 stands for."

When first responders arrived at the home, little Max got to ride in the fire truck with them. His grandmother, who was being treated for pneumonia, is expected to be OK.

Sofia Sanchez, who turned 11 on Aug. 18, filmed a video asking for two presents for her birthday: a visit from singer Drake, and a new heart.

Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and is in need of a heart transplant. While in treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, Sofia filmed an "In My Feelings Challenge" video and asked for a visit from Drake. The video went viral and that once-in-a-lifetime wish was granted last week when the rapper paid a visit to the girl in her hospital room.

Sofia learned on Sunday she will be getting the heart transplant she needs to survive as well.

Sanchez said in a facebook video posted by her cousin, "My birthday wishes happened -- well, one of them did -- to meet Drake, and that one did happen and it was great, and my other wish is to get a heart -- which is gonna happen soon."

Very soon, as it turned out, because in the next sentence, her mother tells her she's getting that heart. "I'm getting a heart, mom? Oh my god," she exclaims through tears as she hugs her mother.

The heart transplant surgery was actually conducted yesterday, and was deemed a success.