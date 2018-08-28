All The Feels On The 50's

4 year old hearing impaired Octavius Mitchell Jr. went to Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to celebrate his birthday last week when a waitress at the restaurant noticed Octavius signing with his mom, and wanted to do something special for the birthday boy.

It's a tradition that the servers at Texas Roadhouse not only sing to people celebrating their birthday, they have the guests of honor sit in a saddle. His mom, Shatika Dixon said of her son, "He loves animals so he was so excited about getting to sit on this and [have> all the attention on him."

A waitress named Kathryn realized it was Octavius' birthday, and that he was hearing impaired, so she asked her fellow server Brandie if she knew how to say "happy birthday," in sign language. Neither one of the girls did, so they pulled up YouTube and learned how to say "happy birthday." After that, they went up to Octavius' table to show him what they had learned.

"Happy birthday to you," the waitresses signed. Octavius and his mom were very impressed. Not only had the waitresses acknowledged the 4-year-old's birthday, they took the time to celebrate it in a way that was special to him.

Dixon said the surprise made her very emotional. "Everybody thinks we're crazy when we're out talking and we're signing. So it's really important to me that someone noticed that and picked up on that and made that special just for him, my baby."

Octavius' mother said this was his first time signing with people other than herself and his teacher. It was a simple phrase but an enormous gesture to Octavius. Thanks to the two kind waitresses, his fourth birthday is one he and his mom will remember for a lifetime.

