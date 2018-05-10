All The Feels On The 50's

This Mother’s Day Gloria Key is going to get the best Mother’s Day gift she could have asked for, she is going to get to see her daughter Shauniqua Graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with her Master’s Degree in Social Work.

Shauniqua says right after she got her undergrad her mom, Gloria, started pushing her to go to grad school and finish her education and so Shauniqua made a deal with her mom, I’ll go, if you go.

Gloria said she agreed at first just to get her daughter to be quiet but Shauniqua started to submit applications for her mom and they both got in.

Now with graduation on Monday the 14th, one day after Mother’s Day. Shauniqua will graduate with her master’s in social work and on the 23rd her mother will graduate with her master’s degree in social work also!

Shauniqua said they made it through their respective programs because they had each other to rely on. Shauniqua said she learned a lot from her mom and she was also able to teach her mom a few things along the way.

The two say they were able to achieve their dreams by drawing strength from each other and truly believing in each other. Truly a mother-daughter power duo!

Whether it’s a good workout or saying something positive into the mirror, a good morning routine can really start your day the right way.

Lauren Cormier noticed her 9-year-old son had his own morning routine, and when she found out what it was, she decided to share it on her Facebook page.

Every morning, Cormier's son thinks of a couple of little things he's looking forward to.

She explained: "he's training his mind to focus on the positive, which in turn, improves his entire attitude and outlook."

One morning, she even decided to extend the practice to the rest of the kids she drove to school, asking them what they were each looking forward to that day. The result? A much happier car ride, and a much smoother day for everyone.

Finally, Cormier asks her readers on Facebook to try it for themselves. She wrote: "I bet it won't take long to notice an improvement in your attitude, and in turn, your life.”​