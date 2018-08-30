All The Feels On The 50's

Weddings are always an emotional rollercoaster, especially for the bride. This was especially true in The Philippines, for bride-to-be Charlotte Villarin.

While preparing for her wedding to Mark Cordova, Charlotte was also struggling with her father's terminal liver cancer. After living with the illness for more than a year, Pedro Villarin was nearing the end of his battle. His health began to decline rapidly, but the 65-year-old was determined to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Christine and Mark moved the wedding up two months to fulfill her dying father's wish. She and her family hired an ambulance and a private nurse to transport Pedro to the ceremony so he could accompany his daughter as she walked down the aisle.

Charlotte said: "We were going back and forth in the hospital beforehand. We thought he would be able to sit on a wheelchair, but he couldn't take it and used the stretcher from the ambulance instead."

She also added: "This was really an emotional moment. My father's one wish was to see his daughter married and we made it come true for him. It made the day very bittersweet. It hurt me knowing that he would be leaving us, but I was happy that he was there. I am happy he could see me get married."

Unfortunately, Pedro Villarin passed away just three days after the ceremony. But, as these images show, Charlotte and her family will carry his memory with them knowing that his dream came true.

When Gina Arnold’s daughter Audrey specifically asked to be dropped off at the corner on the first day of school so she could talk to a “cute little old man”, Gina had some questions.

When Gina asked her daughter about him Audrey said, “He stands at the steps where you drop me off and encourages all the students as they walk in. He talks about kindness and gives us advice and fist bumps! It’s the best part of the day!”

So who is this mystery man? He’s 94-year old Wally Richardson and for the past 10 years, Wally has been standing outside of Marina Village Middle School in California greeting all the students!

When Gina dropped her daughter off that day she saw a line of students waiting to talk to Wally and get their daily fist bump and words of wisdom, so she took a photo and posted it on Facebook.

In the post she said, “This is exactly the kind of love and support our middle schoolers need. This man stands outside the school every day and gives the gift of encouragement to every student that comes near him.”

The school now has a mural that is filled with some of Wally’s best words of wisdom and advice. Gina told Inside Edition that there are kids in college that still talk about Wally and the words of wisdom he gave them as a child. ​