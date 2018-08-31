All The Feels On The 50's

They say it’s never too late to try something different, but do we really believe that in our own hearts? On a recent tweet thread, philosopher Charlotte Clymer tried to answer that exact question by talking about the life of actress Kathryn Joosten.

In 1980, a psychiatric nurse at Chicago's Michael Reese Hospital (and mother of two) divorced her husband in the midst of a particularly troubled married life and decided to pursue her lifelong dream of an acting career. She was 40. — Charlotte Clymer--️-- (@cmclymer) August 19, 2018

You might know Kathryn as Mrs. Landingham on the TV series, The West Wing. Or maybe as Ma from the “Ma, where’s the meatloaf?” scene in the movie Wedding Crashers.

Well, acting was almost NOT in the cards for Kathryn. At the age of 40, she began acting after her mother’s deathbed confession that she never did the things she wanted to do.

So Kathryn "made a bumpy transition into acting" over the next 10 years. She painted houses and hung wallpaper to support herself and her children, all while slowly learning her craft and winning parts in local theatre productions. Then, in 1990, at age 50, this actress was hired as a street performer at Disney World.

She then moved to LA and won guest roles on a long list of notable television shows of the '90s: E.R., Seinfeld, Frasier, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Home Improvement, etc.

After pointing out all this success, Charlotte Clymer concluded: "If someone decides in their 50s, 70s, 90s or whatever that they want to go to medical school or become an actor or open a business or run for office, who are we to say they can't?" Adding, "Stop shaming folks because of age. If they can deliver, honor that. We're all better off."

If you ever find yourself dining next to Jimmy Fallon, make sure you’re putting out good vibes. It might just get you a free meal.

That’s what happened to some lucky diners in the Hamptons on Monday whose over-$1000-dinner-bill was picked up by The Tonight Show host, because he was sitting near them and dug their energy.

According to multiple reports, Fallon and his wife Nancy were seated near four middle-aged people during their date night at the restaurant Il Mulino.

The two couples were excited to be eating so close to a celebrity, the restaurant’s GM told Newsday, but kept their cool and didn’t bother Fallon.

Apparently, the SNL alum expressed his gratitude by picking up the table’s full bill and tip, which came to a total of $1,136.

An insider explained that Fallon said “he appreciated how happy” the group of four appeared to be “and how they were ‘enjoying each other’s company,’” adding: “He said the ‘good vibe’ made him happy and he wanted to pay for dinner.”