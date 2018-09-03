All The Feels On The 50's

Talk about a lucky day! Keanu Reeves was in the right place at the right time to give a California couple a wedding to remember.

Bay area couple Leslie Walker and Jarrod Camara were headed into their ceremony at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz to become husband and wife when a groomsman told them Reeves was in the hotel bar.

According US WEEKLY, Camara’s mom, Darlette, gushed over the celeb encounter in an interview with local ABC 7, noting that her son is a big fan of the Matrix actor.

“To have him there was just the icing on the cake so to speak! I was just like, ‘I can’t believe it’s Keanu Reeves, right there,” the mother-of-the-groom said excitedly. “He was just so sweet, the nicest person.

She continued, "We walked in, he was in his motorcycle gear having a drink and coffee or whatever and we interrupted him and he was so gracious.’”

Reeves was not only courteous to the newlyweds, but even posed alongside the bride and groom for a photo opportunity of a lifetime. In the pic, the actor posed animatedly, his right hand up in a “rock on” gesture, next to Walker in her white gown and Camara in a gray-and-white tux.