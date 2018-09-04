All The Feels On The 50's

These stories are sure to give you ALL THE FEELS for today!

September 4, 2018
After being told she was too overweight to donate a life-saving kidney to her father, Dawn Muhammad of Atlanta lost more than 55 pounds in order to save the life of her "superhero" dad, Lucious Daniels.

In 2016, Daniels was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney failure at the age of 71. Doctors told Daniels that without a kidney transplant he had little chance of survival.

Muhammad said right away she knew that she had to do everything she could to help save the man that gave her life, and she headed straight to the hospital, where doctors told her that her Body Mass Index (BMI) was too high to be a kidney donor.

Muhammad then embarked on the personal journey of losing 55 pounds in order to be able to give her father her kidney, and to share her excitement about being able to save her father’s life she wrote him a poem, which she presented to him in a card.

"Always and forever, that is how long I will love you, to my daddy, my first superhero, my first love," Muhammad said, reading from the surprise poem she presented him. "Now its time for me to make the ultimate sacrifice for you, how could I work hard to lose weight and prove my health and not come through."

She continued: "From my kidney’s to yours, I love you Daddy!" Daniels said he couldn't be more proud of his daughter for giving him this gift.

