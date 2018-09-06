All The Feels On The 50's

A nurse who helped save the life of a preemie boy now works with him at the same hospital she held him for the first time!

Vilma Wong is a nurse at Lucile Packard Children’s hospital and last month, one of the pediatric residents Brandon Seminatore was walking down the hall. She saw the name on his badge and said she felt a tremble in her heart. Wong has worked in the neonatal intensive care for 32 years and the moment she saw the badge she said it triggered something in her mind. Then it hit her. She knew this boy.

She and Brandon had met on April 19th, 1990 when Brandon was born at just 29 weeks old and weighing only 2 pounds six ounces. Wong asked Brandon if he grew up in the area and that’s when he confirmed that he was in fact that little boy she had helped 28 years ago. Brandon said that a week before he started his residency his mom had told him about a nurse that had bonded with his parents over the 40 days they spent in the NICU. Brandon’s mother said she was their favorite nurse.

So after the two met face-to-face he texted his mom and that he had met that very nurse and she in-turn showed him the photo of Vilma holding him in the hospital as a baby. Now, as adults, they posed for a new photo and that photo has now gone viral. Vilma said she couldn’t think of a better reward to have cared for such a small boy, to see him grow up to return the favor and take care of those who need it.

A resilient North Carolina boy did not lose his entrepreneurial spirit even after a scary encounter. As reported by a local ABC affiliate, Mark David, who is only 9 years old, decided to set up a lemonade stand in his neighborhood so that he could raise money to buy a lawn mower. His goal was to start a lawn mowing business in his community.

However, after setting up his stand and making a few sales, David was robbed by a teenager. "I opened the box, he grabbed it, and [pointed> the gun at me and ran away." Union County spokesman Tony Underwood said that about $20 was stolen by the unknown suspect. However, the news of David's story went viral and caught the attention of employees at Lowe's. When David continued to sell lemonade after the attack, he got a huge surprise. Lowe's employees surprising David with his own lawn mower and the gear to go with it.

In the video, Lowe's store manager Chris Beatty tells David: "It's pretty cool what you're trying to do at such a young age, and tell you what, it's pretty awesome to be a part of it."