You may remember of the story of the nurses who worked in the same hospital that were all pregnant at the same time. Three months ago, a photo went viral of seven firefighters from the same service who welcomed babies within months of each other. Now, both groups have been upstaged by eight police officers from the Erlanger Police Department in northern Kentucky who all had babies within months of each other.

The Erlanger Police Department shared a photo of the parents with their newborns on Facebook and called out the fire department in their description with the hashtag #wegotubeat. The photo shows the seven policemen and one policewoman in their uniforms holding their little ones who are all under a year old. The Erlanger Police Department confirmed the kids were born within 11 months of each other.

According to Fox19, Lieutenant Jon Sterling reported the youngest baby is 6 months old and the oldest is 11 months, and there are four boys and four girls. The Erlanger Police Department said that it began with one person revealing they were expecting a baby. Then another. Then another. In their Facebook post, there’s a hashtag. That hashtag? #dontdrinkthewater!

The first time Dr. Andi Traynor "kissed" boyfriend Max Montgomery, they were on their first date and she barely knew him. She also saved his life.

Montgomery and Traynor had a paddlesurfing session for a first date that turned into a harrowing day at the beach in California in October of last year.As the two walked back from the ocean, Montgomery collapsed on the beach and was quickly unconscious.

Their first date nearly ended up being their last, as Montgomery was suffering from a heart attack. Traynor, who is an anesthesiologist, jumped into action by turning him over and administering CPR.

Andi gave Max mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and that "first kiss" helped save his life. He was told his heart stopped for 17 minutes. The next day, Montgomery underwent bypass surgery to repair a blocked artery.

His relationship with Traynor also survived, as the two remain together nearly a year later. Traynor's quick actions on the beach that day also made sure the couple were able to enjoy a second kiss.

They have turned their memorable first date into a worthy cause by starting a nonprofit, Paddle4Good, to teach other paddleboarders CPR and raise awareness about the life-saving technique.

The TODAY Show