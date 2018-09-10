All The Feels On The 50's

You have heard the saying that someone is so generous that they would give you the shirt off their back. But have you heard he would give the shoes off his feet?

A college football player named Garrett Johnson is a junior defensive back for the University of Tennessee and he was walking down the streets of Knoxville and he met a homeless man. He noticed that man was having trouble walking because his shoes were so tattered so he went back to his house and grabbed two pairs of new shoes. His sister caught the entire exchange on video and in it you see Johnson telling the man, “These are comfortable tennis shoes. They’re New Balances.”

At first, the man hesitates to take the shoes and asks Johnson if he’s sure they’re free. When Johnson says yes the man slips on his brand new shoes!

He said he posted it on Twitter to inspire others to do something similar. “I walked to the strip to get food and a homeless man (Lala) couldn’t walk because his feet were hurting from the torn shoes he had on,” wrote Johnson. “I told him I would come back and 15 mins later I did. Don’t know those people, but I do care.”

Phoenix Thompson has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta since early August. She was was diagnosed with leukemia and because it’s a rare form of cancer, Phoenix may need multiple rounds of chemotherapy and an eventual bone marrow transplant.

On the last day of Phoenix's first round of chemotherapy treatment, her dad, Brett, had a special surprise waiting. Her mom, Christina, explained on Facebook that a nurse came in with a princess dress, saying a volunteer had dropped some things off. Phoenix didn't think it was anything out of the ordinary since people often donate to the hospital. Phoenix put on her new princess gown. Then Brett unexpectedly came out wearing a suit. After he surprised everyone, the father and daughter proceeded to dance to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl."

The heartwarming video was captured on video by Christina and shared on Facebook. She wrote, "I mean honestly I don't think I could have picked a better man for my kids. At 2 years old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard."

The video has had 234,000 views in three weeks. On August 31, Thompson posted an update on Facebook saying that the family was heading home from the hospital.