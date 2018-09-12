All The Feels On The 50's

A California police officer is a new father once again after a life-changing choice and a very special request.



According to ABC News, Jesse Whitten of the Santa Rosa Police Department, was asked by a pregnant homeless woman he met while on patrol if he and his wife would adopt her child.



The woman was suffering from a drug addiction and although he was already a father of three, Whitten said he was ready to help.



When baby Harlow was born in February, the county asked the woman if she wanted to arrange for foster care, but instead she asked the county to call Whitten.



"We were called by Sonoma County saying, 'Hey do you know who this woman is, she's just had a baby and she's asked for you guys to be emergency placement for this child,'" Whitten said.



Last week, the adoption became official. Whitten and his wife, Ashley, say they fell in love with Harlow immediately and she is a miracle.

Officer adopts baby of homeless woman he met on patrol https://t.co/EFNBS6NKSG pic.twitter.com/YediloHgTO — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 10, 2018

When 3-year-old Liam and 6-year-old Arielle lost their parents in a motorcycle accident four months ago, their grandparents didn’t think twice about taking them in.

Ben and Marilyn have been taking care of the kids and wanted to start preparing for the influx in medical bills, due to the children’s hearing impairments and also just bills in general of raising two small children.

So they decided to auction off their 1973 Pontiac Parisienne that their son had been working on before he passed away. It was a hard and emotional decision but one the couple knew they had to make for their family.

In the video that you can see online at mix965houston.com when the Pontiac went up on the Auction block in Alberta last weekend, the auctioneer told the story of the Keryluke family and why the car was being sold.

The bidding went up and the car was sold the auctioneer and that’s when you see the auctioneer get choked up and announced the person who bought the car, has donated it back to family for auction again to help them raise more money.

The auctioneer auctioned the car off again and a second time, the buyer gave the car back to the family. On the third time, as the Auctioneer said sold, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house because that buyer too gave the car back to the family and over $100,000 was raised for their grandkids! Plus, the family got to keep their son’s beloved car. The auctioneer commented, “It was unreal. I’ve never been a part of anything like that before in my life,” Payne added.

<iframe src="https://mix965houston.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frod.burnett.7%2Fvideos%2F1815361118546870%2F&show_text=0&width=267">https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebo..." width="267" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>