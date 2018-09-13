All The Feels On The 50's

Christmas came early for 2-year-old Brody Allen in Ohio. An entire neighborhood has been decked out in lights, wreaths, and trees to bring some early holiday spirit to the little boy who has been given just weeks to live.

Brody was diagnosed with cancer in May of this year but his prognosis got dramatically worse when he went back to the hospital and doctors found a mass on his brain. He started chemo but after three or four months, the treatment wasn’t working and on August 4th Brody stopped taking treatments.

His older sister told the news, "When Brody's chemo treatment journey ended, we made a promise to each other that we were going to make each and every single day that he had left better than the next. And we wanted to do everything that we could and give him as much joy and happiness that we could, even though he only has a short time left."

His mom said that with this prognosis he will likely not make it to Christmas and so his family decided to celebrate early so he could be there. His mom started a Facebook group and sent a message to the people in their neighborhood to ask if they would join in celebrating early.

Neighborhoods, friends, and strangers all came over to the Allen’s home to decorate and once their home was finished, they worked their way down the block and down the street to make sure that Brody got to see all the lights!

His older brother said Brody absolutely “loves it. Every day he wakes up and he has the Christmas lights outside and the tree inside and he is so happy ... He's ecstatic”. Neighbors said they will keep the lights up for a long as Brody is with us. They said it was something easy and small to bring a smile to such a brave little boy.

