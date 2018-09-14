All The Feels On The 50's

Retired professional skateboarder Tony Hawk has been open about his mom, Nancy Elizabeth Hawk, and her experiences with Alzheimer's disease.

Back in 2015, Tony wrote about how is mom couldn't speak and barely remembered him. In 2016, he talked about how "hard it is to see someone you love lose their mental capacities and communication skills."

Recently, Hawk shared a moving Instagram post about one thing that made him realize his mom was still in there. First, Tony recounted his mom's many life accomplishments. She was a secretary at a high school before she went on to become a business teacher at a local college. Those positions required a lot of typing. And when she would hold Tony’s hand as a kid, her fingers would pulsate with keyboard strokes. In other words, she was subconsciously dictating her thoughts and experiences through phantom keyboards in real time." Hawk admitted it used to annoy him as a kid. Now, he noticed something happening with his mom's hands. He wrote: "I noticed her fingers twitching. I'm not sure for how long; maybe they'd been moving the whole time and I wasn't paying attention. As I watched, I was reminded of her habit of typing unconsciously throughout my life. And even though it may have only been her body (yet again) betraying her, it gave me comfort knowing that perhaps she is still in there somewhere typing away about her life, her experiences, her feelings and our current conversation."

The East Bernard girl's cross-country running team only knows how to do one thing: WIN.



The Brahmarettes have won three consecutive state titles in the AAA division of the University Interscholastic League, and hearing impaired senior leader Alyssa Schulte, who’s one of the top five runners on the team, runs with a cochlear implant.



East Bernard's cross-country coach Susan Walters said, "She never uses being impaired as an excuse. She doesn't ever give an excuse why she does not perform well, she just knows what to do to keep working hard and to keep getting better."



Running is one of Schulte's passions and she says being part of the team makes her feel special.



Alyssa says, "I know I'm deaf and I don't really forget it, it is just that I feel normal in that moment, I guess you can say. I just make myself to beat everyone else and I just go."



Coach Walters notices all the effort Alyssa puts in adding, "Watching her determination, dedication and her commitment to keep working hard, and never feeling sorry for herself when she did not make the varsity team last year has been fun watching her grow."

ABC 13