All The Feels On The 50's

Two siblings in San Antonio Texas are showing parents all over the Country that your kids will never forget the sacrifices you made for them when they were young.

Back in the early 2000’s father, Wesley Ryan, sold his beloved 1993 Ford Mustang to help pay for his wife’s medical bills and support his children. Now 17 years later, his children, Jake, and Jeni Ryan worked to buy it back and surprise him.

In the video, you can see below. You see Wesley being led by his two children to the street and that’s where Wesley sees his Mustang on the back of a truck and is immediately overwhelmed with emotions.

His son Jake said that he was “blessed enough” to find the car again and came to an agreement with its previous owner. “Me and my sister both grew up in this car since we were in diapers. Many memories growing up with it with a dream to have it as my own one day,” he wrote on Facebook. Jake said he spotted the car on Craigslist two years ago but couldn’t agree on a price with the owner. When it appeared online a few weeks ago, he jumped at the opportunity and bought the car with help from Jeni and her boyfriend.

Starbucks is checking another first off its list. After revealing plans to open its first sign language-friendly store, the coffee chain has launched its first outpost operated entirely by senior citizens. The new store is in Mexico City and ALL of the workers at the store are between 55 and 60 years old. The store opened on August 28, which also happens to be Grandparents Day in Mexico.

There are currently seven workers in the Starbucks, and they were trained by younger staff members and modifications were made for the senior employees, including lowering shelves. The staff will reportedly work 6.5 hour shifts, have two guaranteed days off a week, and health insurance. Starbucks has programs to appeal to younger people and the company wants to make sure the older population is catered to as well. The company has a goal of employing 120 senior citizens by the end of 2019.

Senior staff member Sergio Arrioja explained to Reuters: "[Younger customers> treat us with a lot of respect and courtesy. I think we've formed a very interesting bond, and at the end of the day, it's a productive job for everyone."