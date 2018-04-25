All The Feels On The 50's: Astros Mascot Orbit Crashes Wedding

The bride is usually the star of any wedding, but one newlywed may have been upstaged at her very own nuptials thanks to the Houston Astros mascot, Orbit.



The wedding photos, shared by Scott Newton with Cypress Photo Camper, show the moment Houston Astros' mascot Orbit crashed a couple's wedding.

According to the bride, Marissa Tucker, Orbit's arrival was a surprise from one of the groomsmen."One day I was on Facebook and saw that Orbit had crashed a wedding. I jokingly texted him (the groomsman) asking if he could have Orbit come to our wedding as his wedding present to Ryan and I! I never actually thought anything would come of it," Tucker wrote to Eyewitness News.But little did Tucker know, the groomsman, along with her now husband Ryan Tucker, set the plan in motion."I never thought he would follow through with it," Tucker said. "So I definitely jumped up and down with excitement as soon as I saw my favorite alien walk in the door!"Ryan and Marissa say Orbit really got the party going and was dressed to the nines with his tux and a light up Astros jersey!"He's a goofy alien that likes to have fun!" Tucker expressed. "He showed me his huge World Series ring and actually picked me up and ran off with me while my husband chased after me! He then danced on the dance floor with amazing moves."​

SOURCE - ABC 13

There is a gym owner right here in Houston who has paired up with two barbers to help out the homeless community in Southeast Houston.

Louis Torres owns the Powerhouse Houston gym and he’s been collecting clothes from the people who come and workout.

He has two cousins, Abraham and Mario who are barbers and watching him, they too were inspired to help.

They started HairCuts 4 the Homelss and their hope is that the new clothes and clean look will help those struggling to find a job, get back on their feet with a new look.

They set up under I45, they brought a generator and their clippers and started cutting anyone’s hair who needed a new look or just a trim.Torres told ABC 13, "They're all smiles when they're all trimmed up. They feel like new people”.

This isn’t just a one time event either, the three are hoping to return every single Sunday to give even more people the chance at a new life and a new look. Torres is also encouraging other to get involved and share their skills of being a barber with the communities they live in.

Click here to see the full story from ABC 13