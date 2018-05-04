All The Feels On The 50's For FRIDAY

If you haven't seen it yet, there's a video going around of a girl surprising her prom date by WALKING for the first time in 10 months.

It hit Twitter on Saturday and has over 12 million views. Now we've got some context to go with it . . .

The girl's name is Morgan. She lives in Utah, and she's been suffering from something called conversion disorder following a surgery last summer.

Conversion disorder is a neurological condition that can cause paralysis, blindness, and issues with your central nervous system. Doctors still aren't sure what causes it.

Morgan's prom date was a kid named Tarik. In the video, it takes him a second to see that she's walking on her own. Then he almost falls backward off her front porch when he realizes what's happening. And he immediately runs in and gives her a big hug.

That wasn't the only highlight of the night for Morgan though. There's another video from the actual prom where someone announces her as PROM QUEEN.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this--✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

YOUR BEAUTIFUL 2018 HEALTH CAREERS HS PROM QUEEN! --✨ @aeonianlife pic.twitter.com/9pOiK0hqF2 — lexi -- (@lexi_gonzales7) April 29, 2018

And since PROM SEASON is in full effect, here's another great prom-insipred story!

Prom season has begun. And it’s not just for kids, but for adults too! 18-year-old Joe Moreno is from Corpus, and he decided to take his own mom to prom!

The reason? She never got to go to her own because she left high school to raise him. So, when Joe was in middle school, he promised his mother, Vanessa, he would take her to his prom.

Joe said, "My mom had me at 17, so she didn't get to experience prom. I just really wanted to take her." Joe shared photos of himself and his mom all dressed up for the dance on Twitter.

Vanessa was, of course, emotional when Joe asked her if she'd go with him to the dance. He explained to school administrators why he wanted her to accompany him and they were happy to approve his request.

Joe even helped his mom pick out her dress and bought her a corsage ahead of the event. On the night of, they had fun dancing and taking lots of photos. It'll surely be a night to remember.

Vanessa told KRIS-TV in Corpus, "Sometimes people don't know the sacrifices us mothers make. We just hope that it does get seen, and I am so glad my son did see my sacrifice and wanted to give back. It meant the world to me."