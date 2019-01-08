All The Feels

This married couple is truly showing us their love "in sickness and in health."

January 8, 2019
We first met Anthony Leonard, who is terminally ill, back in February when the "Fill your Bucket List Foundation" sent him to the Duke vs. North Carolina game with his family.

Tony is battling a rare stomach cancer, so his hospice nurse Brooke does everything she can to keep him comfortable, even to the point of planning a wedding.

Then just last Friday, with only given a few days to live, he renewed his vows to his wife Christy of more than a decade.

There was a wedding cake and photos, but more than anything, it was about giving new life to those words spoken over 12 years ago.

And until death do us part, Tony says he'll keep pressing on, quote, "I will keep fighting until I can't fight anymore." 

Even then, Christy knows their love will be "forever and always." She said, "I just wanted to make sure that he knew no matter what, he's always going to be the love of my life." 

 

ABC 13

