All The Feels

This homeless woman and her son finally got a new place to live with a surprise!

January 10, 2019
After years of experiencing homelessness, Dionna Neely and her 8-year-old son, Daerye, finally got a fresh start. 

Dionna lost her job years ago, and shortly after, her home. So she and her son lived in shelters. She finally was able to get a house, but she and Daerye only had a pair of sleeping bags and one suitcase. So thanks to nonprofit organization, Humble Design, they were given all new furnishings right before Christmas!

While it was heartwarming to see the family check out their newly decorated and furnished home, the most touching part of the video was the moment Daerye saw his bedroom for the first time.

 

Now that they can live in this generous gift, Dionna can get back to her dream of continuing nursing school.

 

