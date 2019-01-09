All The Feels

A Bride Dancing With Her Terminally-Ill Father Is Giving Us All The Feels!

January 9, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

This video of Mary Bourney Butts and her father Jim Roberts has gone viral! 

The two are dancing to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" at her wedding in Alabama on December 29th. 

The two chose this song because it is the song they used to dance around the kitchen singing when Mary was a young girl.

Mary's father was diagnosed with glioblastoma in May 2017 and has been in hospice since December of last year and so it seemed that the dance he promised his daughter as a child may never happen. 

However, at the end of last month, Jim and his daughter had their dance and the moment was caught on video and now viewed over 400,000 times and shared over 3,000. 

Tags: 
All The Feels
Terminally-ill father
dance
Wedding

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #19 - Geoff Sheen had a bad week, Kyle has a potty mouth, the Spurs are rumored to be interested in Porziņģis and more. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-8-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
When do you take down Christmas lights? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
Houston Texans Cheerleaders Talk Playoffs Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes - Sarah Pepper buys a car she can't even drive Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes