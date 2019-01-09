All The Feels

This video of Mary Bourney Butts and her father Jim Roberts has gone viral!

The two are dancing to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" at her wedding in Alabama on December 29th.

The two chose this song because it is the song they used to dance around the kitchen singing when Mary was a young girl.

Mary's father was diagnosed with glioblastoma in May 2017 and has been in hospice since December of last year and so it seemed that the dance he promised his daughter as a child may never happen.

However, at the end of last month, Jim and his daughter had their dance and the moment was caught on video and now viewed over 400,000 times and shared over 3,000.