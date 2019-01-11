All The Feels

A Chick Fil A employee helping a disabled customer eat his meal is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

January 11, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix

A Texas Chick-fil-A employee was caught on camera going above and beyond the call of duty.

Jessica Gomez, who took the photo, was at a food court at a Corpus Christi mall when she saw the unnamed employee leave the fast food outpost and go over and sit down with the disabled customer to help him eat his meal.

“You don’t see that too often, an employee actually staying with a customer, feeding them you know and keeping them company it’s not very often that you see that anymore,” Gomez told local station KIIITV.

Gomez did not want to interrupt the special moment, so she reportedly took the sweet photo from afar.

According to the tv station, since the photo was shared on social media, others have said the man is a regular at the La Palmera food court, but no other employee has taken the time to help him the way this employee did.

FOX 26 HOUSTON

Tags: 
Jessica Gomez
FOX 26
Chick Fil A
sweet photo
lunch
Corpus Christie

Recent Podcast Audio
Joel Cowley Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Mix 96.5 On Demand
Chris Hogan Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #19 - Geoff Sheen had a bad week, Kyle has a potty mouth, the Spurs are rumored to be interested in Porziņģis and more. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 1-8-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
When do you take down Christmas lights? Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports #18 - Bob Einstein calls in (RIP), we pay tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, and make our playoff picks. Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes