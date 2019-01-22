All The Feels
A baby hearing her sister's voice for the first time is giving us ALL THE FEELS!
January 22, 2019
There is nothing better than watching babies experience things for the first time.
Baby Scarlett, who lives in Georgia, got fitted with hearing aids was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice, clearly, for the first time.
The girls’ mother says an antibiotic that Scarlet took as a baby in the NICU to treat infection impaired her hearing.
Last week, the now 11-month-old Scarlett was finally fitted with hearing aids at her doctor's office.
With a lot of laughter between the sisters, you can see - and hear - why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.
https://t.co/YI2g5mEMGd— Lora Ribera (@LoraRibera3) January 15, 2019
Hearing for the very first time.
Scarlett laughs, gigglings and cries.
This is so beautiful !!