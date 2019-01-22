All The Feels

There is nothing better than watching babies experience things for the first time.

Baby Scarlett, who lives in Georgia, got fitted with hearing aids was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice, clearly, for the first time.



The girls’ mother says an antibiotic that Scarlet took as a baby in the NICU to treat infection impaired her hearing.



Last week, the now 11-month-old Scarlett was finally fitted with hearing aids at her doctor's office.



With a lot of laughter between the sisters, you can see - and hear - why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.

Hearing for the very first time.



Scarlett laughs, gigglings and cries.



This is so beautiful !! — Lora Ribera (@LoraRibera3) January 15, 2019

ABC 13