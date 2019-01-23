All The Feels

Adam Mallia was only 39 years old when he passed away suddenly of a heart attack last summer. Now his friends are taking comfort as they remember him with their annual tradition of fantasy football.



The group's bond started in Middle School, then on to High School, the University of Texas, and into their 30s. Adam was the heart and soul of it, and his team, "Mallia's Mad Men", often won the top prize.



Adam was especially close to friend, Lauren Marmaduke, and when she was diagnosed with cancer, he was there by her side as it went into remission.



This year, "Mallia's Mad Men" still had an auto-draft team…and even in death, Adam still won.



Then Lauren's cancer came back, and friend Joe McMullen said, "We know exactly where we would want his winnings to go and it would be to Lauren." All of the team's winnings will go to her battle with cancer as she is undergoing therapy still this week.



Joe added, "Take away the great things your friends instilled in you and hold them tight and never forget them."



A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Lauren's medical bills.

ABC 13