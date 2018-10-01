All The Feels

October 1, 2018
There's a 9-year-old kid in South Dakota named Javier Amos who's been battling leukemia, and the best news is he's now in remission. 

But he also just did something pretty cool for his classmates last month . . .

The Make-a-Wish Foundation recently approached his family and said they'd grant any wish he wanted.  So he could have gone to Disney World, or met his favorite athlete, but instead, he asked them to throw a pizza party for all of his friends at school.

The Make-a-Wish people showed up at his school last month, and threw everyone a huge pizza party that also included zoo animals, bounce houses, and laser tag.

Javier got to ride to the party in a police car, and when he showed up, everyone was waiting for him with signs they made.  And they were all chanting his name.

The head of Make-a-Wish in South Dakota said he'd never seen anything quite like it. 

