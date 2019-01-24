All The Feels

Andrew and Sabrina Rodgers always knew they wanted to be parents but after struggling for years from infertility. They finalized the adoption for their daughter. But their family didn’t stop there.

In adopting their first baby girl, Andrew and Sabrina learned many lessons that come along with parenting. They also realized how many children need homes.

Just like that their family grew from a family of three to family of five but the Rogers weren’t done yet.

They decided to grow their family again and went back to the same agency. That is when they found 4-year-old Indyia.

What the Rogers discovered through their process is that after the age of 8, a child’s chances of being adopted plummets and Indyia had two siblings in that age range, including a sister, Ka’Liyah who was a teenager.

The Rogers decided to adopt the entire family group and a family that thought they would never have children, became a family of eight and children, who thought they would never have a home, found love!