All The Feels

Just before Phedre Fitton died of ovarian cancer four years ago, she gave her husband one final instruction: to water her plants in the bathroom. Intent on fulfilling his late wife’s request, Nigel Fitton dutifully watered the plants in the home they shared in Johannesburg, South Africa for years.

The couple’s daughter, Antonia, says her father was so proud of himself for keeping his wife’s plants alive for so long. Until he discovered his wife had managed to prank him one last time: the plants he had been faithfully watering were, in fact, fake!

Antonia and Nigel finally realized that mom had been trolling dad from heaven, because before she died, she had replaced the bathroom plants! But it was all in good fun because that’s the kind of couple they were.

Antonia posted that “We all found it hilarious. Especially my dad who had been so impressed he hadn't killed them off. My poor dad probably thought the toilet had a permanent leak as there was always water on the floor.”

Nigel got such a kick out of his wife’s final prank, he even reenacted watering the fake plants for a photo he sent to his daughter.

Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive. They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling pic.twitter.com/N87giD5zKT — Antonia (@Flaminhaystack) January 16, 2018

She says, “[My mom> was very funny. Had a cheeky sense of humour for sure. It's really made us all happy as a family to remember her like this.”