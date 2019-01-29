All The Feels
A Buzzer Beating Basketball Shot Is Giving Us All The Feels
January 29, 2019
This is what victory looks like for Andrew Regan.
January 19, 2019
No it wasn't the fourth quarter. No the game wasn't on the line but for Andrew and his teammates, it was a huge win!
The special needs student plays for the Unified basketball team at Cherry Creek High School in Denver, Colorado and the crowd went wild!
Andrew loves basketball and has been playing since he was 5 said that the whole moment was surreal.