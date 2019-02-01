All The Feels

Join us to help this Little League repair their vandalized concession stand!

February 1, 2019
One week ago, the concession stand at the OFA Little League was broken into AND vandalized.

Like any youth sports league, OFA didn’t include fixing a vandalized concession stand in their yearly budget. That’s supposed to be for kids to play baseball!

So we talked to OFA's President Rocky Guzman:

Please help!

