All The Feels

A World War II veteran is turning 93 on April 17 and his family is already trying to get cards sent to him for his birthday to surprise him.



His daughter Liz Anderson said her dad Recil Troxel loves getting any kind of mail. He's 92 years old and obsessed with checking the mail.



"He sits here in this chair looking out the window every day," Anderson said. "When the mail is here, he's like the mail is here!, we better go get the mail."



Troxel's family decided they'd try to start his birthday celebration early so he can get enjoyment from one of his favorite things.



"It's exciting when he gets it because he will sit there and hold it," Anderson said. "Sometimes he won't open it for an hour or two. Other times, he has a knife in his pocket, and he rips that knife out and rips that letter open to see what it is."



According to local tv station KSWO, the WWII veteran is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and his family just wants to make him happy. If you'd like to send him a card, the address to send it is online at mix965houston.com.

MAIL TO: 2684 North Highway 81 Marlow, Oklahoma 73055

ABC 13