All The Feels

A man fell into a frozen lake in Chicago to rescue his dog. The man held his dog, Pika, over his head until help came.

Police came to the scene after an onlooker saw the man fall into the lake. They caught the whole rescue on their body cam. The cops formed a human chain, then using the very dog leash of Pika, completed the rescue.

Video of Chicago Police save a man and a dog from frozen Lake Michigan

Both the 32 year old man (who didn’t want to be identified) and 19 lbs Pika are recovering.