February 7, 2019
The Morning Mix
Sarah Pepper
That’s 92-year-old Hazel or “Hugging Hazel” as she’s known as at the hospital.

Hazel enrolled at the age of 18 to be in the cadet nursing program during World War 2

Once she finished school she embarked on what is now, a 74-year nursing career.

And she doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

She has had such an impact on people she has worked with and help that the hospital she works for renamed the In-Patient Care Unit in her honor.

So if you’re ever in Central George at Heart of Hospice and you see a sweet warming walking the halls giving her patients hugs, you’ve just met, Hugging Hazel.

Hugging Hazel
Nurse
All The Feels

