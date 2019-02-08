All The Feels

The kindness of a man toward Kevin Armentrout's toddler daughter has reminded him that we should "embrace our differences."

Armentrout, an author and motivational speaker, was traveling from Las Vegas to San Diego with his wife and 16-month-old daughter when they met a man at an airport gate.

"I just put her down, let her walk and followed behind her but I was anxious about her touching people's stuff and not everyone wants a kid slamming into their knees," Armentrout told "GMA." "But as she approached him, he said, 'You want to sit next to me?'"

The stranger, Joseph Wright, said he saw Carter walking around and asked if she wanted to take a seat next to him. She obliged and the two struck up a conversation about Snoopy.

"It just warmed my heart a little," he told "GMA." "[She> just wanted to share her food with somebody, you know? That was very touching, and it was just fascinating to see. I get a kick out of young kids who are just growing and showing love."

In a Facebook post that's since been shared 65,000 times, Armentrout wrote: "Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her.”

