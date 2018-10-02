All The Feels

It’s been a difficult six months for Gerard Dunn since his wife passed away but thankfully, the internet is here to save the day.

Gerard worked as a postman and his wife, of over six decades, was an educator.

This is why Gerard LOVES the mail and since his wife passed away last year, his kids have been sending him mail daily to cheer him up.

His birthday is this month so his daughter posted this tweet asking for cards, notes, and drawings for her dad.

The response has been overwhelming!

If you would like to send Gerard a card for his birthday this month here is the address:

Miriam Dunn

240 Leeside Drive

Sydney, Nova Scotia

Canada

B1R 1S6