All The Feels

All The Feels

October 2, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
The Morning Mix

It’s been a difficult six months for Gerard Dunn since his wife passed away but thankfully, the internet is here to save the day.

Gerard worked as a postman and his wife, of over six decades, was an educator.

This is why Gerard LOVES the mail and since his wife passed away last year, his kids have been sending him mail daily to cheer him up.

His birthday is this month so his daughter posted this tweet asking for cards, notes, and drawings for her dad.

The response has been overwhelming!

If you would like to send Gerard a card for his birthday this month here is the address:

Miriam Dunn
240 Leeside Drive
Sydney, Nova Scotia
Canada
B1R 1S6

Tags: 
All The Feels

Recent Podcast Audio
HS Notes - Lauren Kelly And Halloween Costumes Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sport #9 - NBA training camps kicked off and the Kawhi Leonard Bot 2000 upgrade included talking and laughing, Whataburger and Spicy Ketchup is the greatest ever and the NFL is what we thought it would be. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 9-25-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
Cecil Shorts Mix 96.5 On Demand
All The Feels 9-21-18 Mix 96.5 On Demand
HS Notes Geoff Sheen's Dress Code Violation Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes