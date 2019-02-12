All The Feels

Tennessee Principal Is Going The Extra Mile And Giving Us All The Feels!

February 12, 2019
A lot of us take for granted the ability to do our own laundry and our children’s laundry when they need it.  At Copper Ridge Elementary in Knox County, Tennessee, it’s not that easy because most of the kids live on old farms or in transitional housing and don’t have easy access to washers and dryers. So Principal Jennifer Atkins decided she was going to do something about the problem. She got a grant to buy a washer and dryer for the school and she uses them to wash the clothes for the kids and their families.

 

