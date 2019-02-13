All The Feels

A Georgia phys-ed teacher putting his student's hair in a ponytail is sure to give you ALL THE FEELS!

February 13, 2019
A viral video showing a Georgia phys-ed teacher putting his student's hair in a ponytail is sure to brighten your day.

Jonathan Oliver was filmed as he paused in gym class to assist kindergartner Kristen Paulk at WG Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta. The sweet moment was shared on Facebook by the assistant kindergarten teacher, Kandice Anderson who wrote, "When your job goes beyond teaching... #CoachO #LoveIt."

The footage, which was posted two weeks ago, has already brought in over 3 million views.

Oliver told "Good Morning America," ‘It was shocking to me that it got that much attention because we all do it,’ adding that he didn't even realize he was being filmed.

He went on to say, "We [teachers> want to make them feel like they're at home and that they enjoy being here," he added. "We try to love on them as much as possible. To me, it was just a ponytail."

Oliver, a dad of three, said Kristen approached him asking to put a ponytail in her hair during a basketball activity. "It was a good thing she asked for a ponytail," Oliver said, laughing. "Anything else, I'd say, 'You better ask your mom.'"

GMA

