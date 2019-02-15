Click here for the full story.



A teacher in Willis is giving us ALL THE FEELS this morning after she cut her hair for one of her students who was being bullied.

Priscilla Perez is five and after she got her hair cut students started to tell her that she "looked like a boy". Her teacher, Ms Grimm noticed the girl was upset and tense and when she found out why, she cut her hair too!

She told ABC 13 "I am going to do other things for my friends in the classroom besides teaching them. I am going to show them the love and support that they need to learn," Grimm said. Grimm says her new hairstyle did the trick, and her classroom has learned a forever lesson.