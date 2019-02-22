All The Feels

A baby boy was delivered to his adoptive parents in the most memorable way possible: with firetrucks, firefighters and the surprise of a lifetime.

Mike Faherty, who’s a firefighter, and his wife Karen Faherty had been in the process of adopting a baby for some time.

A video, posted to Facebook by fellow firefighter Nick Dooley, has been viewed around a quarter-million times since Feb. 16. It shows a group of fire fighters -- and a fire truck - helping to deliver baby Michael Terrance Faherty III to his parents.

Dooley told Good Morning America, "Mike was always doing everything in his power to help anyone out, he was a great leader. Being able to give something back to him was an incredible experience.”

The adoption agency worked with Faherty’s fire department to make the arrival of the baby an unforgettable moment for the Baltimore couple.

Mike Faherty told "GMA" that he and his wife were feeling "grateful" to his "brother and sister firefighters who came out to show their love and support, who pitched in to fill our refrigerator with food, and who showered little Michael with all the toys, clothes, and diapers he could possibly need." He added that baby Michael is doing great.

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/fellow-firefighters-play-stork-deliver-adopted-baby-61187788