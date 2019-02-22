All The Feels

A new baby making his grand entrance with the help of a fire department is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

February 22, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Morning Mix

A baby boy was delivered to his adoptive parents in the most memorable way possible: with firetrucks, firefighters and the surprise of a lifetime.

Mike Faherty, who’s a firefighter, and his wife Karen Faherty had been in the process of adopting a baby for some time.

A video, posted to Facebook by fellow firefighter Nick Dooley, has been viewed around a quarter-million times since Feb. 16. It shows a group of fire fighters -- and a fire truck - helping to deliver baby Michael Terrance Faherty III to his parents.

Dooley told Good Morning America, "Mike was always doing everything in his power to help anyone out, he was a great leader. Being able to give something back to him was an incredible experience.”

The adoption agency worked with Faherty’s fire department to make the arrival of the baby an unforgettable moment for the Baltimore couple.

Mike Faherty told "GMA" that he and his wife were feeling "grateful" to his "brother and sister firefighters who came out to show their love and support, who pitched in to fill our refrigerator with food, and who showered little Michael with all the toys, clothes, and diapers he could possibly need." He added that baby Michael is doing great.

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/fellow-firefighters-play-stork-deliver-adopted-baby-61187788

Tags: 
Mike Faherty
baby
fire department
Nick Dooley
Baltimore
Karen Faherty

Recent Podcast Audio
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 1: We introduce ourselves and ask what is absolutely necessary on your baby registry, what do you really need and what did you get that you never used and are there any cute maternity clothes? First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #21: Geoff, Kyle, and Spoon reveal too much about their relationships with their dads, dancing at their weddings, and Matthew Fantasia. Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-12-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes