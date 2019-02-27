All The Feels

A mom showing her daughter how to fold the perfect burrito is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

February 27, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Features
Headlines
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

A California mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college.

According to ABC 13, college student April Olivera texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito, so of course her mom sent a video back on how to do it

April wrote on Twitter, "i texted my mom telling her i didn’t know how to fold my burrito and she sent me this, i don’t deserve her

The 40-second video April got back from her mom shows her patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito, before signing off with a message of love.

And people cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.

The video has nearly 10 million views already!

Tags: 
April Olivera
fold
burrito
Mom
cute
Video
Twitter
All The Feels

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
Do You Pay Your Parents To Babysit Your Kids Mix 96.5 On Demand
Rhyme Time 2-19-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes