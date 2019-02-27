All The Feels

A California mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college.

According to ABC 13, college student April Olivera texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito, so of course her mom sent a video back on how to do it

April wrote on Twitter, "i texted my mom telling her i didn’t know how to fold my burrito and she sent me this, i don’t deserve her

The 40-second video April got back from her mom shows her patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito, before signing off with a message of love.

And people cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.

The video has nearly 10 million views already!