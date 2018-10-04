All The Feels

A brain surgeon in eastern Canada named Daniel McNeely experienced a career first last Thursday, before he was about to operate on an eight-year-old kid named Jackson McKie, who had a fluid build-up in his brain.

But the story is really about a request Jackson made right before they put him under, after he brought his favorite STUFFED ANIMAL into surgery with him.

It was an old ratty teddy bear, with one arm that was just dangling by a thread, and Jackson asked if they could fix up the teddy bear too.

So after the surgery, the doctor had a nurse set up a mini operating table with a few surgical tools, then he used leftover stitches from Jackson's surgery to sew the arm back on.

He says that when he realized it might make Jackson feel even a tiny bit better, he knew he HAD to do it. And he posted a couple photos of the teddy bear surgery on Twitter.

The best news? Jackson and his teddy bear are okay and back home recovering.

