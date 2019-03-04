All The Feels

Amberly and Ryan Batten are being praised in their community after paying for 45 hotel rooms in order to get homeless people off the snowy streets.



According to a local Oregon tv station, Amberly felt she had to do something after she saw "some posts about some people who were homeless and cold and didn't have anywhere to go."



Many people in the community stepped in to help the Battens, along with other families, by sponsoring rooms at Americas Best Value Inn for homeless.



The Inn lowered room rates to $45 in order to make it easier for people to pay for rooms.



The Joy Riders Club also donated more than 52 pizzas to feed those who were staying at the hotel.



One of the many people staying in the hotel that night was 8-year-old Osiris Lewis, who was particularly excited to stay in a room because the next day was his birthday. "It's my birthday tomorrow and I'd like to not spend my birthday in a vehicle. I'd like to be in a room," Osiris said.

ABC 13