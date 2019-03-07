All The Feels

These two boys have taken 'best friendship' to a another level and it's giving us ALL THE FEELS!

March 7, 2019
Tanner Wilson is a high school senior in Norman, Arkansas, which is about 100 miles west of Little Rock, and one of his best friends is Brandon Qualls, who has some disabilities and uses a wheelchair.

Brandon's always used a regular wheelchair even though it made his arms tired.  He's been wanting an electric one for a long time, but his parents couldn't afford it.

So without telling him, Tanner started saving up as much money as he could from his part-time job working with a mechanic.

And after saving for TWO YEARS, he showed up with an electric wheelchair and surprised Brandon at school last week.

Brandon had no idea, and broke down in tears.  He says he just couldn't believe someone would do that for him.

Tanner says Brandon has been a really good friend to him, and has always been there for him.  So he just wanted to "do him a favor."  And he'd do it all again if he had to.

