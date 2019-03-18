All The Feels

A Young Pianist Is Giving Us All The Feels

March 18, 2019
That’s Avett Ray Maness and he is a self-taught piano player who has been playing the piano since he was 11 MONTHS OLD!

Avett is from Dayton, Ohio and he has become and internet sensation since him mom started uploading his videos to YouTube. What makes Avett even more impressive is that he taught himself to play the piano, blind.

He was born with optic nerve fibroplasia and is completely blind in one eye and has very limited vision in the other. He walks with a cane and reads braille but none of this stopped him from teaching himself to play.

If you were wondering, his two favorite bands are Queen and The Turtles.

