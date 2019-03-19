All The Feels

When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at RodeoHouston, he stepped in to help.

The woman went with her daughter and granddaughters to RODEOHOUSTON to see Brad Paisley last Saturday, and one of the granddaughters said her grandma had recently suffered a stroke and was currently fighting cancer.

Thomas Harwell saw that the woman was having a tough time, so he offered to help her to her seat.

After the show, he saw that she couldn't make it up the stairs...so he carried her.

The man's wife Shayla Harwell took a picture of the heartwarming moment to share with friends, and said her husband made her very proud.

ABC 13