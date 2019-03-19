All The Feels

A man carrying a woman with cancer up the stairs at the rodeo is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

March 19, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
All The Feels
Around Town
Features
Headlines
Houston
Latest Headlines
Lauren Kelly
Shows
Social
The Latest
The Morning Mix

When a good Samaritan saw a woman struggling to get to and from her seat at RodeoHouston, he stepped in to help. 

The woman went with her daughter and granddaughters to RODEOHOUSTON to see Brad Paisley last Saturday, and one of the granddaughters said her grandma had recently suffered a stroke and was currently fighting cancer. 

Thomas Harwell saw that the woman was having a tough time, so he offered to help her to her seat. 

After the show, he saw that she couldn't make it up the stairs...so he carried her. 

The man's wife Shayla Harwell took a picture of the heartwarming moment to share with friends, and said her husband made her very proud. 

ABC 13

Tags: 
carry
stairs
Cancer
All The Feels
Brad Paisley
Rodeo Houston
Shayla Harwell
photo
ABC 13

Recent Podcast Audio
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 2: What were your biggest fears about being a Mom? The WORST advice you ever got! First Time Mom
He Got Her Disinvited To Cook-Off Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes