A blind man finishing a marathon with 3 guide dogs is giving us ALL THE FEELS!

March 22, 2019
Thomas Panek made history at the 2019 New York City Half Marathon, becoming the first blind runner ever to complete the 13.1-mile course with the help of guide dogs.

The athlete, who is president and CEO of the nonprofit school Guiding Eyes for the  

Blind, found himself in the record books thanks to a trio of Labrador Retrievers named Westley, Waffle, and Gus.

They were the first four-legged athletes ever in the race. Their finishing time? 2 hours and 21 minutes. 

Panek began losing his eyesight in his early 20s, but was determined to keep running.

In the end, Panek said he hopes others with ambulatory and visual disabilities will be inspired by his milestone.

He added, “No matter what your challenge or disability is, you can do it. You can do it, one step at a time.” 

 

PEOPLE MAGAZINE

